Two men were arraigned on Monday, January 23 and Tuesday, January 24 in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on several Housebreaking and Stealing charges.
Josha Storr and Curtis Evans a ...
After months of sporadic water supply, residents of Sweetings Cay have now had enough of what they claim needs immediate intervention from the Minister for Grand Bahama, Dr. Michael Darville.
O ...
Grand Bahama Power Co. Ltd. (GBPC) Corporate Communications Officer, Cleopatra Wallace-Russell, addressed customers’ concerns on Monday, January 23, 2017 due to island-wide power outages.
...
Bahamas Customs Department in celebration of International Customs Day (Thursday, January 26) demonstrated its humanitarian heart by spearheading the Bartlett Hill Primary School (B.H.P.S) Campus Relo ...
Previously in this space, we emphasized the political toughness of Prime Minister Perry Christie. Because so often, he delays decisions and in many instances, he fails to make them, a particular ...
Free National Movement Deputy Leader of the (FNM), Peter Turnquest, Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama raised a number of concerns relating to Grand Bahama post-Hurricane Matthew, while speaki ...
Local entrepreneurs contribute to the island’s economic vibrancy and are gearing up to grow their businesses through crowdfunding in the global marketplace.
The 2017 Small Business ...
The youngest stroke victim that I have met in my medical practice was nine years old and she was a victim of sickle cell disease and anaemia.
Recently, I met my latest stroke patient. A w ...
Last year at the Oly-mpics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Pedrya Seymour grabbed the attention of the world.
She didn’t win a medal, but her excellent run through to the final of the 100 mete ...
The Senior Moments Club has made a voyage to The Bahamas for 12 straight years, soaking up the sun and playing a few rounds of softball in the process.
Their annual Softball At Sea Cruise broug ...
I was awakened before 2:00 a.m. and there was a tugging to go into the front room to pray and as I was reading the word, I heard a loud sound. Bam! Bam!
The front window slammed shut wit ...
Dear Editor,
This letter is to the current government, any future government and the citizens of Grand Bahama.
First thing I would like to say is that we vacationed in the Bahamas since ...
