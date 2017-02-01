January 2017 has seen 21 firearms and 95 rounds of ammunition taken off the streets of The Bahamas compared with 48 weapons and 6,398 rounds of ammunition in the same timeframe of 2016.
W ...
Streetlight restoration continues to be a concern for residents in several areas throughout the island post-Hurricane Matthew.
However, Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) president, Archie Colli ...
A total of 40 people died as the result of traffic accidents in the country last year, the most in a year since 2009 when 56 people were killed, according to Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) statisti ...
On the morning of November 21, 2014, a large bus waited at the domestic terminal at the Lynden Pndling International Airport.
It was waiting for arrivals from the Family Islands. The bus was ad ...
East Grand Bahama Member of Parliament, K. Peter Turnquest, Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) blasted the government over the conditions at the island’s lone sporting complex, po ...
Local entrepreneurs contribute to the island’s economic vibrancy and are gearing up to grow their businesses through crowdfunding in the global marketplace.
The 2017 Small Business ...
We Bahamians have now been 44 years independent of Great Britain and as a Sovereign Nation. We have just formed the University of The Bahamas, well behind Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica and Trin ...
World top-ranked middleweight Taureano Johnson last week met a hurdle, along the comeback trail, that he could not negotiate.
Out of the ring since late 2015, Johnson was scheduled to contest h ...
In September of 2016 the Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association staged the very first Edward St. George Memorial Golf Tournament.
By way of the event, funds were generated and three or ...
I was running errands and went into a Radio Station. The gentleman there started to speak to me and the word “ tower” stood out. It was such a strong imprint in my spirit that when I got h ...
Dear Dr. Pam,
I am a manager of a government department and I think I do a great job in keeping things in check. However, there is one employee who is constantly late for work. I ha ...
