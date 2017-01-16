Minister of Tourism, Obediah (Obie) Wilchcombe Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama, yesterday, had high praise for Schumacher Electric Corporation, which donated $1.5 million in power conversio ...
The Bahamas Parliamentary Registration Department conducted the second day of its Voter Registration Drive at the Grand Lucayan on yesterday – Thursday, January 12.
Qualified Bahami ...
Nineteen Cuban nationals allegedly destined for the Florida shores on board a rustic vessel were intercepted by the United States Coast Guard in the Cay Sal Bank area on Tuesday and brought to Grand B ...
Hurricane Matthew left this island, leaving in its wake a lot of devastation. While a whole lot has been done to restore the lives of residents, there still remains a major cleanup issue, particularly ...
City of Freeport Local Government Chief Councillor Frazette Gibson invites all eligible Bahamians 18 years old and older that have not registered to vote in the upcoming Bahamas General Elections to p ...
The International Experts Forum Bahamas 2017, held this past Saturday at the Grand Lucayan Resort afforded Grand Bahamians the opportunity to gain insight from international experts on how to make the ...
Residents and tourists alike enjoyed the multicolored cultural festivities of this year’s Junkanoo parade, which was held on Monday, January 2.
The Freeport News attended the event ...
The National Sports Authority (NSA), from the very beginning, was never able to forge a good relationship with the rest of the fraternity. The Sports
Authority Bill of 2010, gave birth to ...
The Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletic Association Domino’s Pizza/Powerade Tip-Off Senior Boys’ Basketball Classic commences this afternoon at the St. Georges Gymnasium.
Yesterd ...
I was awakened before 2:00 a.m. and there was a tugging to go into the front room to pray and as I was reading the word, I heard a loud sound. Bam! Bam!
The front window slammed shut wit ...
All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them. ~ Walt Disney
All of us have personal dreams; visions of things we wish to accomplish in life. Often these dreams and p ...
