Mix and Mingle

Non members are welcome!

American Independence Celebration

Come celebrate the American Independence with us. Live music, food and fire works.

Southfest Community Festival

14th Annual Southfest Community Festival

GB Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon

The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce Monthly Business Luncheon Meeting.

Atlantic Medical Fun Walk

The Fun Walk starts from Jasmine Corporate Center to the Lucayan Circle and back.

Coconut Festival

The 16th Annual Pelican Point Coconut Festival, Easter Monday.

Good Friday Holiday

GB Business Outlook

TBA

Annual Conch Festival

3rd Annual Conch Festival hosted by Rotary Club of Grand Bahama Sunrise.

Spring Break Bahamas

3 days of excitement with Youth Explosion: Basketball Tournament and worship church service. Special celebrity Quest Kel Mitchell of Nickelodeon, 6 basketball teams from the waver runner sports program and many more.

Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce

Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce Monthly Business Luncheon meeting.

11th Annual Golf Classic

Grand Bahama American Women's Club 11th Annual Golf Classic.

Calvary Temple Church 45th Anniversary Service

Under the theme, "Glory is Here," Rev. and Mrs. Ernie Deloach will be guest speakers at this event.

Calvary Temple Church 45th Anniversary Banquet

Elder George Cooper will be honored for his years of dedicated service to the Assemblies of God. Contact the church for tickets.

"Da Market"

Reach Autism Meeting

All persons are asked to attend and be on time.

The Northern Region Public Service Week Planning Committee

Chicken and Steak out

The Bahamas Constitution Review event

A review of the proposed amendments to the Bahamas Constitution... What is it? How it impacts this country in the future? Get all your questions answered surrounding this issue.

The 2013 Miss Grand Bahama Beauty Pageant

Pre-show at 8:15 PM.

Sunday Jazz with CaY

Entertainment, food, drinks & bouncing castle.

"IT'S A SPRING CELEBRATION"

The downtown stores along with the GBPA Downtown Junkanoo Festival

Stores remain open late, Bahamian food, Junkanoo rush-out. All day event ending with Junkanoo!

Miss Grand Bahama Costume Competition

Leaving from the YMCA and finishing at Port Lucaya Marina for judging of costumes.

Cooling Waters Post Mothers Day Concert

Special Guests: The Rahming Brothers

Miss Grand Bahama evening gown and swimsuit competition

Poolside

Julien Believe Single Release Party & Birthday Bash

First Baptist Church Women's Ministry

(Sisters in The Spirit) Annual Women's Conference\ Theme: The Power of a Praying Woman/Mother. "Scripture 1st Samuel chapter 1.

GB Diabetic Support Group

All interested persons are asked to attend, please be on time.

Pilot Club of Lucaya Meeting

International Federation of Women Lawyers, GB Chapter (FIDA) Meeting

All persons are asked to attend and be on time

Retired Educators Monthly Meeting

All retired educators are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served during the meeting.

Toastmasters Club Destiny Meeting

Kingdom Culture Junkanoo Group Monthly Meeting

All members are asked to attend

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Omircon Pi Sigma Chapter monthly meeting

All members are asked to attend and be on time.

Lupus Bahamas Monthly Meeting

Guest Speaker: Jordan Bowe, clinical dietician at The Rand Memorial Hospital

Freeport LIONS Club - District 35N Board of Directors Meeting

Sunday Jazz With Cay

There will be entertainment, food, drinks and bouncing castle for all to enjoy.

GB Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon

The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce will hold their monthly Business Luncheon.

15h Annual Southfest Community Festival

15h Annual Southfest Community Festival, under the theme Unity in the Community, Pre-Independence Celebration.

The BDT Awards 2013

Bahamas Dance Theatre presents its 17th Annual Dance Performance entitled, The BDT Awards 2013" Live!

Cigar Nights: A Rotary Fundraiser

Rotary Club of GB Sunrise 3rd Annual "Cigar Nights: a rotary fundraiser." Tickets are $50 includes getting to see an authentic cigar roller's artistry, music, food, Chinese style auction, and other special treats. Dress Vintage Havana.

Health Panel 2013

Straight Talk with doctors/health specialists. Healthy Today, Brighter Tomorrow

Spring Celebration

It's a spring celebration at the Church of the Good Shepherd. All members of the public are invited to attend.