Government High School (GHS) was the scene of a “bloody” fight Thursday, when shortly after 11:00 a.m. an altercation erupted between a number of male students at the campus in the capital ...
Immigration officials say that since the ‘Wet Foot/Dry Foot’ policy was halted, there has not been a single interdiction of Cuban migrants in Bahamian waters, despite 2016 providing an ave ...
The Road Traffic Department new Automated Vehicle and Driver’s License Transition process is scheduled to begin in Grand Bahama on Monday, February 6, 2017, revealed RTD Controller Ross Smith.
& ...
Government High School (GHS) was the scene of a “bloody” fight Thursday, when shortly after 11:00 a.m. an altercation erupted between a number of male students at the campus in the capital ...
The Speaker of the House of Assembly (HOA), Dr. Kendal Major has operated quite outside of the norm of his predecessors.
Unlike all who went before him, House Speaker Dr. Major has stepped far ...
The issue of garbage removal, in Grand Bahama, post-Hurricane Matthew continues to be a hot button topic, so much so that the Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, Peter Turnquest, Deputy Leader ...
Residents of Grand Bahama were offered an abundance of job opportunities that are available at the Hilton at Resorts World Bimini, during a two-day Career Fair this week.
Persons were ab ...
This coming Saturday, the Sir Charles Hayward Library (SCHL) in conjunction with the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) and the Freeport LIONS Club, will host the Third Annual SCHL Health Fair on the librar ...
It was noted in this space previously, the intent of The Bahamas Government through the Minister for Sports, to seek an arrangement with the International Association of Athletics (IAAF) for this coun ...
The Domino’s Pizza/Powerade Senior Boys Tip-Off Basketball Classic, has finally come down to two teams that will compete for all the marbles this coming Saturday.
For the third stra ...
I was awakened before 2:00 a.m. and there was a tugging to go into the front room to pray and as I was reading the word, I heard a loud sound. Bam! Bam!
The front window slammed shut wit ...
Dear Editor,
This letter is to the current government, any future government and the citizens of Grand Bahama.
First thing I would like to say is that we vacationed in the Bahamas since ...
One (1) Day Online Only $5.87
Three (3) Days Online Photo and Print $26.10
One (1) Week Online Only $35.34 - Minimum Days: 6
One (1) Week Online Photo and Print $70.44 - Minimum Days: 6
One (1) Month Online Photo and Print $126.44 - Minimum Days: 27
All Online Classified Ads have a minimum of 8 lines and a maximum of 10 lines. Each additional lines will cost $0.84 cents
Check out these recently discussed stories and voice your opinion...
Click here to see past poll questions and results.
Have a suggestion for a poll? Click here to e-mail your suggestion to us.
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|1
|2
|3
|4
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31